Ontario reported 13 net new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as epidemiologists warn Ontario is now in a sixth wave of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health said 12 of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in the past 30 days and one occurred prior to that period.

Five of the deaths involved residents of the long-term care system.

There have been 71 deaths reported in the past week and 12,427 confirmed since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Hospitalizations have risen from 661 one week ago to 778 today, though they are down from 790 on Tuesday.

Of those, 165 patients are in intensive care, unchanged from yesterday and 94 are breathing with a ventilator, up 10 from yesterday.

A growing number of epidemiologists believe the province is now entering a sixth wave of COVID-19, driven largely by the more transmissible BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

UHN infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says he thinks a spring wave was unavoidable, but the scale of its impact is still within our control.

“I don’t think it could have been prevented, I think we were going to have a spring wave regardless of what we were doing, but the extent to which this impacts us here in Ontario is largely dependent on what we do and how we are proactive and reactive to it as well,” he told CP24.

“I think if people continue to wear masks and most people wear masks it will help blunt the wave.”

A provincial mandate requiring masks in most indoor public settings including schools expired nine days ago.

He said that the prevailing wisdom among epidemiologists and immunologists is that vaccination along with prior infection will make this wave less severe than the Omicron surge of December and January.

“We don’t want anyone to get COVID, we don’t want anyone to get sick, we don’t want anyone to go to hospital and we don’t want anyone to die, but it’s probably going to be a smaller wave than the one we just had.”

The value of prior infection in developing immunity from COVID-19, especially Omicron and BA.2 is the subject of significant debate among researchers, with some saying it can effectively stave off re-infection for months and others saying it is of little or unknown value.

A national database study conducted in Qatar and published in the New England Journal of Medicine last month found that prior infection prevented reinfection in 90 per cent of cases during the Alpha and Delta variant periods, but only 56 per cent during Omicron.

Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says that wastewater surveillance data up to March 23 shows increases in transmission occurring in every region of the province, with the steepest increases in the north and central Ontario, east of the GTA.

The Ministry of Health says that of the 2,814 cases confirmed through PCR testing on Wednesday, 312 involved unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, 773 involved people with two doses of vaccine and 1,530 involved people with three doses of vaccine, while the vaccination status of 199 others was not known.

Even drawing only from those groups still eligible for free PCR testing, such as unvaccinated seniors, health care workers, the homeless and first responders, case counts have risen steadily for more than one week.

Today’s limited count is the highest seen since Feb. 12, despite eligibility for testing remaining static during that period.

Provincial labs processed 17,309 specimens, generating a positivity rate of 15.1 per cent.

The province says 8,484 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday.

Of those, 1,045 were first doses, 2,131 were second doses and 4,019 were third doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.