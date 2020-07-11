The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ontario continues to drop with recoveries outpacing new cases once again today.

The province reported 130 new cases of the virus on Saturday, up slightly from the 116 confirmed in the previous epidemiological summary.

With 267 more resolved cases over the past 24-hour period, there are now 137 fewer active cases in Ontario today.

The total number of active cases in Ontario now stands at 1,462.

Six more deaths were reported in the province today, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to 2,716.

Including deaths and recoveries, Ontario has seen 36,594 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The majority of new cases continue to come from local health units in the Greater Toronto Area.

In Saturday’s report, 42 new cases were confirmed in Toronto and 26 in Peel Region.

York Region Public Health and Windsor-Essex County Health Unit each reported 12 new cases.

Nearly 30,000 tests were completed over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Christine Elliott said Saturday.

“Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Elliott tweeted on Saturday.