Ontario says more than a quarter of all known COVID-19 cases in the province are now associated with schools, as Toronto public health officials begin to prepare themselves for when Health Canada approves giving COVID-19 vaccines to elementary school-age kids.

Up to 2 p.m. on Friday, the Ministry of Education says it was aware of another 135 COVID-19 cases; with 120 among public school children and 13 cases in education workers.

The associations of two other cases detected Friday were not disclosed.

There are now 1,450 known active cases of COVID-19 in schools across the province, and one school in Courtice, Ont. is closed.

At this point last school year, there were no more than 280 cases of COVID-19 found in Ontario schools, but that school year began approximately one week later, the more transmissible Delta and Alpha coronavirus variants were not present and vaccination was not yet possible.

COVID-19 cases tied to schools now make up 26 per cent of the province’s known active caseload.

Meanwhile, Toronto Public Health says it has formed a working group to plan the rollout and administration of COVID-19 vaccines to kids aged 5-11 once Health Canada gives final approval.

Pfizer says it plans to submit its COVID-19 vaccine trial data from children to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the next several days.

Toronto Public Health says the working group will be made up of “health partners, school boards, community representatives and the Ministry of Health.”

It estimates there are 200,000 children in that age group within Toronto.

Elsewhere in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area (GTHA), school boards reported an additional 88 cases of COVID-19 detected between Friday and Monday morning.

There are now 711 cases of COVID-19 associated with schools in the GTHA.

CP24 counted at least 284 classes and cohorts ordered to move to online learning as of Monday, and the number is likely higher because large school boards such as Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board do not release statistics on classroom dismissals.