Ontario reported 137 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Sunday, with the newly infected coming from Windsor, Ottawa and the GTA and considerably younger on average than earlier in the pandemic.

Sunday's count of new infections is nearly the same as Saturday's, with 4,000 fewer tests conducted.

"Locally, 27 of 34 (Public Health Units) are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 of them reporting no new cases. Ottawa is reporting 26 cases with 25 more cases in Windsor-Essex. 58% of today’s new cases are under the age of 40," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Ontario reported 138 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 195 on Sunday.

One-hundred and nineteen people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, meaning the number of remaining active cases increased by 14.

There are now 1,558 active case of novel coronavirus infection in Ontario, with 2,763 centrally-confirmed deaths and 34,359 recoveries.

Provincial labs conducted 26,000 tests in the past 24 hours.

A further 18,000 specimens remain under investigation.

Peel Region reported 12 new cases, Durham reported one and Toronto reported 39.

The hospitalization data for Sunday was incomplete, with 30 hospitals not reporting data.

Excluding those, there were 29 patients in intensive care and 21 of those were breathing with a ventilator.