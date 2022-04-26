Ontario reported 14 net new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and over 1,700 patients hospitalized with the virus, a high not seen since early February.

The Ministry of Health says there are 1,730 patients hospitalized with the virus in the province, a 16 per cent increase from a week ago. Today marks the highest number of hospitalized patients since Feb. 11 when 1,829 people were in hospital.

Forty-six per cent of hospital patients were admitted for COVID-19-related reasons, while 54 per cent were admitted for other reasons but subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Among hospitalized patients, 219 remain in intensive care, unchanged from yesterday but up by 13 from a week ago.

The ministry says 66 per cent of ICU patients were admitted for the virus and 34 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive.

The ministry says 13 of the latest deaths occurred in the past month and one was added to the cumulative death toll based on data cleaning.

Two of the fatalities were long-term care home residents.

Since March 2020, the province has reported 12,750 virus-related deaths.

Provincial labs processed 13,451 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 13.2 per cent, compared to 17.9 per cent a week ago, according to the ministry.

More than 9,200 tests are under investigation.

Ontario confirmed another 1,827 coronavirus infections today but health officials say the case count is considered an undercount due to limited free PCR testing.

Among the latest cases, 1,125 of the individuals have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 307 have received two doses, 275 are not fully vaccinated and 120 have an unknown vaccination status.

Yesterday, the province administered 25,856 more COVID-19 doses.

To date, 90 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses and 52 per cent have received three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.