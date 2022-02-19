Ontario reported under 1,200 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 14 net new deaths on Saturday, as hospitalizations continue to steadily decline.

There are currently 1,191 people battling the virus in Ontario hospitals, down from 1,704 a week ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

Fifty per cent of individuals were admitted to hospital for COVID-19 and 50 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Saturday.

Of those hospitalized, 329 are in intensive care compared to 414 a week ago.

Elliott says 79 per cent of ICU patients were admitted for COVID-19 and 21 per cent were admitted for other reasons and have tested positive.

Fourteen people died with the virus in the past month, the ministry says.

In addition, four deaths that occurred over a month ago were removed from the cumulative total due to data cleaning. The virus-related death toll now stands at 12,247.

Provincial labs processed over 14,100 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 11.8 per cent compared to 11.2 per cent a week ago, the ministry says.

Ontario reported 2,244 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases today, but health officials say this is an undercount due to testing restrictions.

Among the latest cases, 1,651 are fully vaccinated, 303 are unvaccinated, 77 are partially vaccinated and 213 have an unknown vaccination status.

So far, 89 per cent of eligible Ontarians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85 per cent have received two doses and 48 per cent have received three doses.

To date, there have been 1,085,518 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,051,247 recoveries in Ontario since Jan. 2020.

On Thursday, the province lifted all capacity limits in more indoor settings that require proof of vaccination, including restaurants, gyms and cinemas.

On March 1, the province is set to scrap the vaccine certificate system as part of its reopening plan.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.