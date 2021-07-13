Ontario reported 146 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday along with seven additional deaths, as the number of people who have received two doses of an approved vaccine hit seven million.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 170 down from 184 on Monday.

The province reported 114 new cases on Monday, 166 on Sunday and 174 on Saturday.

Provincial labs processed 17,489 test specimens in the previous period, generating a positivity rate of 0.8 per cent.

Two of the seven deaths reported Tuesday involved residents of the long-term care system.

Total deaths believed to be caused by COVID-19 reached 9,258 since March 2020, with 536,000 recoveries and 1,548 known active cases across Ontario.

It’s the lowest overall caseload in the province since Sept. 9, 2020.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 43 new cases, Peel Region reported 13 and York Region reported one.

Halton reported six new cases, Durham reported two new cases and Hamilton reported eleven.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than seven million Ontario residents now have two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 17.3 million doses administered in the province since December 2020.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.