Ontario health officials reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths, the first day since late March where no fatalities were reported.

“Locally, 29 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all. Windsor-Essex is reporting four new cases today,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet on Monday.

Monday’s count is higher than 138 on Sunday, and 121 cases on Saturday.

The province last reported no deaths in a 24-hour span on March 28.

Provincial labs turned around 17,300 test specimens in the past 24 hours, representing a positivity rate of 0.89 per cent.

Another 8,900 test specimens remained under investigation on Monday.

Officials said 160 patients recovered from infection in the past day.

There are now 1,833 active cases remaining in the province, along with 2,689 centrally-confirmed deaths and 31,426 recovered patients.

Peel Region accounted for 43 of Monday’s new cases, while Toronto reported 59.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s hospital occupancy due to COVID-19 continues to fall.

There were 118 people in hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms on Monday, down from more than 1,000 in mid-April.

Of those, 36 were in intensive care, and 21 of the ICU patients were intubated.