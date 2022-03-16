Ontario reported 16 net new deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, as ICU occupancy in Ontario hospitals hit the lowest point since the end of 2021.

The Ministry of Health says that 15 of Wednesday’s deaths occurred in the past 30 days and one other occurred prior to that period.

One death involved a resident of the long-term care system.

Last week, the province revised its total COVID-19 death toll downward by 489 deaths, saying those were instances where people became infected with COVID-19 prior to their deaths but had a clear alternative cause of death not in any way connected to the infection.

Using these revised criteria, the province has recorded 138 deaths in the past seven days.

There have now been 12,288 deaths since March 2020 were COVID-19 was the main or contributing cause of death.

Just 204 patients were in intensive care units of Ontario hospitals due to COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, the lowest overall burden seen since Dec. 31, 2021.

There were 649 patients in hospital who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 688 on Tuesday and 751 one week ago.

Of the 2,011 cases detected through limited access to free PCR testing, the Ministry of Health said 209 new cases involved unvaccinated people, 47 involved partially vaccinated people, 1,760 involved people with at least two doses of vaccine and 109 involved people with unknown vaccine status.

Provincial labs processed 15,702 test specimens in the previous period, generating a positivity rate of 12 per cent.

Ontario’s mandate requiring mask use in indoor public spaces and schools ends in five days.

The province administered 14,803 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday.

Of those, the Ministry of Health said 1,463 were first doses, 4,339 were second doses and 7,326 were third doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.