Ontario is reporting a spike in new COVID-19 cases today with nearly two-thirds of all new infections coming from just two regions of the province.

Ontario health officials confirmed 166 new cases of the virus, up from the 111 reported one day earlier.

Toronto and Windsor- Essex each reported 47 new cases of the virus today while 28 of the 34 local public health units reported five or fewer cases.

Another 13 cases were confirmed in Peel Region today and seven were reported in York Region.

According to the latest disclosure, 15 local public health units reported no new cases today.

With just 132 new resolved cases, the number of new cases outpaced recoveries for the second consecutive day.

Despite the increase in active cases in the province, Ontario continues to lead other provinces in daily testing, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Saturday.

With nearly 29,000 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the case positivity rate currently sits at around 0.6 per cent.

The province also reported another two deaths today, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in Ontario to 2,748.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario is now 37,440 with 1,398 cases still considered to be active.

The number of hospitalizations decreased slightly, with 105 people receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals.

Of those who are hospitalized, 33 are in intensive care with 22 on ventilators.

More than half of all new cases of the virus are in people ages 20 to 39.

Two more outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities but the total number of active outbreaks dropped to 36 on Saturday.

The new numbers come one day after many regions of Ontario entered Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan.

The Greater Toronto Area has not yet been given the green light to move to the next stage of reopening, which allows additional businesses, including gyms and movie theatres, to open to customers for the first time since March.

New cases in the GTA:

Toronto: 47

Peel: 13

York: 7

Halton: 1

Durham: 2