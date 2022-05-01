Ontario health officials are reporting 17 net new deaths and 1,410 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday.

That represents 266 fewer patients in hospital than on Saturday, but is still 48 more than a week ago, when 1,362 were in hospital.

There are 187 patients in ICU with COVID-19, with 153 of them having been admitted to the ICU because of the virus.

The average number of people in hospital with COVID-19 over the past week is 1621. That average was 1530 patients for the previous week.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogach said in a tweet Sunday that hospitalizations due to the virus appear to be plateauing.

“COVID-related hospitalizations appear to be plateauing in Ontario and the % of positive cases continues to drop, now at ~13% down from ~19% in mid April,” Bogoch tweeted. “Wastewater signals are volatile. Still lots of COVID out there, but overall improvement (with some regional variability).”

The province confirmed 2,243 more cases Sunday, but that number is considered a severe underestimate due to limited PCR testing.

