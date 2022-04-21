Ontario reported 17 net new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, as the number of people admitted to hospital with coronavirus declined slightly over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health said it detected 19 new deaths due to COVID-19 that occurred over the past 30 days, and removed two previously confirmed deaths from the total because they were not caused by COVID-19.

Five of Thursday’s deaths involved residents of the long-term care system.

There have been 72 deaths confirmed in the past week and 346 in the past 30 days.

At least 12,678 people have died of COVID-19 in Ontario since March 2020.

The 1,626 patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 across Ontario on Thursday is 36 fewer than on Wednesday, but still 16.8 per cent higher than occupancy one week ago and 44.4 per cent higher than occupancy two weeks ago.

There were 207 people admitted to intensive care with COVID-19 on Thursday, up four from Wednesday and 30 from one week ago.

Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table estimates the hospital burden caused by COVID-19 is growing by 327 patients per week.

Alexandra Hilkene, spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott, said they believe “hospital and ICU admissions are expected to peak in the coming week.”

UHN infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said the burden the sixth wave is placing on hospitals is less than what was seen in previous waves of COVID-19.

“At a very regional level, some places might have some difficulties and might need to transfer people but at a provincial level those numbers aren’t anywhere near what we had see in prior waves.”

He said that chronic staffing issues in hospitals aside, the provincial hospital system will be able to manage the patients generated by this current wave, provided it crests and it does not continue to rise.

“It absolutely is manageable, we absolutely still need to take steps to keep this from growing, but it is manageable.”

Wastewater surveillance data indicates virus prevalence is declining in all areas except central Ontario east of the GTA and eastern Ontario, including Ottawa.

Among those still eligible for free PCR testing, the Ministry of Health reported 5,038 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but said a large number of positive results were from previous days and only made public today.

Of those positive, 614 were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, 1,037 had two doses of a vaccine, 3,175 had three doses of a vaccine and the vaccination status of 212 others was not known.

Provincial labs processed 20,840 specimens in the previous period, generating a positivity rate of 18.3 per cent.

The province administered 39,507 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday.

Of those, 1,249 were first doses, 1,875 were second doses, 5,007 were third doses and 31,376 were fourth doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.