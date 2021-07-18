Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new COVID-19 infections for the 10th day in a row.

The province reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths Sunday.

The latest provincial numbers are up just one case from Saturday when officials reported 176 new cases.

The new cases include 22 in Toronto, 12 in Peel Region, 16 in Hamilton, 32 in Waterloo and 33 in Grey Bruce

There were 14,805 tests completed yesterday, yielding a positivity rate of one per cent. That’s up slightly from a positivity rate of 0.9 per cent last week when roughly five thousand more tests were completed.

Ontario logged 159 new cases Friday; 143 on Thursday; 153 on Wednesday; 146 on Tuesday; and 114 on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average now sits at 153, down from 192 a week ago.

Ontario’s official number of COVID-19 deaths now stands at 9,294.

There were 166 more people who recovered, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 537,545.

There are currently 150 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the province, with 99 of them on ventilators.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.