Provincial health officials reported 178 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a small increase from the previous two days.

There were 160 infections reported on Saturday and 111 on Friday.

“While a slight uptick over yesterday, today’s report remains under 200,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter Sunday.

She said 28 of Ontario 34 local public health units reported five or less cases on Sunday and 19 of them reported no new cases at all.

Elliott said provincial labs turned around 28,600 test specimens in the previous 24 hours, less than on Saturday but still thousands above the province’s latest daily target.

A further 29,592 test specimens remained under investigation on Sunday.

The high amount of testing meant the province’s positivity rate was 0.62 per cent.

Six more Ontarians died of the virus, bringing the centrally-confirmed death toll to 2,658 since the outbreak began.

Ontario health officials say 30,107 people have recovered from infection and 1,889 active cases remain.

New cases outstripped new recoveries (175) by three cases.

Those under the age of 39 accounted for more than half of cases confirmed on Sunday.

Together, Toronto and Peel Region accounted for 119 of the cases reported on Sunday, or 67 per cent of the total.

The number of people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 symptoms continues to fall.

Two-hundred and fourteen people were in hospital for COVID-19 treatment on Sunday, down 38 from Saturday.

Of those, 51 people were being treated in intensive care, down three from Saturday.

Thirty-six people were breathing with the help of a ventilator, up one from Saturday.