Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths on Saturday.

Provincial health officials logged 179 new coronavirus cases, down from 183 on Friday and 209 a week ago.

The province reported 210 new cases on Thursday, 194 on Wednesday and 164 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 187, compared to 239 a week ago.

On Saturday, the province’s virus-related death toll rose to 9,245.

Another 281 people recovered from the virus, resulting in 1,710 active cases across the province.

Ontario labs processed nearly 23,700 tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, compared to one per cent a week ago.

There are currently 197 patients in intensive care units across the province due to the virus, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of those patients, 134 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.