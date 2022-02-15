Ontario is reporting 19 more virus-related deaths and more than 1,500 hospitalizations as the province prepares to lift all capacity limits in indoor settings this week.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson says the latest deaths occurred over the past 24 days with one death yesterday, six on Feb.13 and four on Feb. 12.

The virus-related death toll stands at 12,120.

There are currently 1,550 people hospitalized with the virus in Ontario, up from 1,369 yesterday but down from 2,254 a week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 384 are in intensive care units, compared to 474 a week ago.

Ontario reported 1,593 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases today, but health officials say this is an underestimate due to testing restrictions.

Among the latest cases, 998 of the individuals are fully vaccinated, 260 are unvaccinated, 59 are partially vaccinated and 276 have an unknown vaccination status.

So far, 89 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85 per cent have received two doses and 48 per cent have received three doses.

Yesterday, Premier Doug Ford announced that capacity limits in indoor settings will be lifting four days ahead of schedule on Feb. 17, and that the province will be scrapping the proof-of-vaccination system on March 1.

The province also announced that it will be expanding booster dose eligibility to youth aged 12 to 17 starting on Feb. 18.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.