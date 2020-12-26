Ontario reported more than 2,100 COVID-19 cases on both Friday and Saturday, with 81 new deaths over that 48-hour period, as the number of patients in intensive care surpassed 300 for the first time.

The province detected 2,159 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 2,142 new cases on Saturday.

“Today, there are 541 new cases in Toronto, 344 in Peel, 262 in York Region, 136 in Hamilton and 131 in Windsor-Essex,” Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Officials said 43 people died of infection on Friday and 38 died on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths reported since the pandemic began to 4,359.

Ontario reported a record 2,447 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 2,408 on Wednesday.

Testing data, usually provided by Ontario Health, was unavailable for Friday and Saturday.

There are now nearly 20,000 active cases of novel coronavirus infection across the province, the highest that number has ever been, up from 18,200 one week ago.

Thirty-nine of the eighty-one deaths reported in the past 48 hours were among residents of long-term care homes.

The latest report from Critical Care Services Ontario obtained by CP24 showed 304 adults in intensive care across the province due to COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as one newborn baby.

Modelling released earlier in December said the province would hit 300 ICU beds filled sometime before the end of the month.