Ontario reported 2,123 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 17 deaths, a decline from the previous three days of data, as the Ford government prepares to announce a widespread lockdown to prevent breakdowns in the healthcare system.

“Locally, there are 611 new cases in Toronto, 480 in Peel, 192 in York Region and 138 in Windsor-Essex County," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Ontario reported 2,316 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 2,357 on Saturday and 2,290 on Friday.

There are now more than 19,000 active cases of novel coronavirus infection in the province, the highest that number has ever been, with 4,167 known deaths and 134,867 recoveries.

Provincial labs completed 54,400 tests, down from a record 69,000 on Sunday, generating a test positivity rate of 4.7 per cent.

Another 39,000 test specimens remain under investigation.

Hospitalizations were back up over 900 on Monday at 915, after several days of declines, with 265 patients across Ontario in intensive care and 152 of those breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch said the coming lockdown measures would prevent further rationing of non-COVID-19 care in the hospital system.

“Less care is being offered to patients with non-covid-19 related issues because of the onslaught of patients being admitted with COVID-19 symptoms.

He said there was only so long the system could cope with the recent high infection numbers.

“You can’t just absorb 2,000 cases per day in a province like Ontario and not expect your healthcare system to be overwhelmed.”

All 17 of the deaths reported on Monday involved residents of long-term care homes.

Elsewhere in the GTA, Halton Region reported 92 new cases, Durham Region reported 91 new cases and Hamilton reported 36 new cases.

Later on Monday, the Ford government will announce what is being described as a province-wide enhancement of lockdown measures, impacting essential retail operations and school activity in January.