Ontario is reporting two more COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday as the number of patients in intensive care remain virtually unchanged.

The province says the two deaths happened in the last month and one of those deaths was a long-term care home resident.

Since March 2020, the province says there have been 13,225 people who have died with the virus.

The Ministry of Health says there are 643 patients with the virus in hospitals across the province, down from 809 a week ago.

Among those patients, 145 are in intensive care, up by one from yesterday and down by seven from a week ago. On Saturday, the province observed it's lowest ICU occupancy rate in six months.

Forty per cent of hospitalized patients were admitted for COVID-19-related reasons and 60 per cent were admitted for other reasons and subsequently tested positive.

Meanwhile, 65 per cent of ICU patients were admitted for the virus and 35 per cent were admitted for other reasons and tested positive.

The ministry, however, noted that hospital and ICU data should be interpreted with caution over the weekends due to reporting delays.

Ontario labs processed just over 8,200 tests yesterday, producing a positivity rate of 8.6 per cent, down from nine per cent this time a week ago, according to the ministry.

The province confirmed 878 more infections today, but health officials say daily case counts are an underestimate due to limited access to PCR testing.

Among the latest cases, 582 of the individuals have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 159 have received two doses, 95 are partially or unvaccinated and 42 have an unknown vaccination status.

Yesterday the province administered 12,158 vaccine doses into the arms of Ontarians.

So far, 90 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 87 per cent have received two doses and 52 per cent have received three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.