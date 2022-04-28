Provincial health officials reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths and over 1,600 hospitalizations on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health says 20 of the fatalities occurred in the past month and that one death was removed from the cumulative death total based on data cleaning.

The province has reported 12,792 deaths since March 2020.

There are currently 1,661 people with the virus receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals, down from 1,734 yesterday but up from 1,626 a week ago.

Of those in hospital, 202 are in intensive care, down by nine from Wednesday and down by five from a week ago.

Ontario confirmed another 3,560 coronavirus infections today but health officials say that daily case counts continue to be an underestimate due to limited free PCR testing.

Among the latest cases, 2,319 of the individuals have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 675 have received two doses, 368 are not fully vaccinated and 198 have an unknown vaccination status.

To date, 90 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses and 52 per cent have received three doses.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.