What is wastewater and what is it telling us about COVID-19 in Ontario?
'Mask up:' Ontario has reached January peak of COVID cases based on wastewater data
Ontario will continue providing free rapid tests at grocery stores and pharmacies until at least July
Goodbye to masks, symptom screening, self-isolation in most circumstances under new Ontario rules
Ontario to allow some medical procedures to resume Monday as health restrictions loosen
Ontario parents may not be notified of COVID-19 exposure in child's class: document
Ontario to change COVID-19 testing, tracing guidance in face of Omicron spike
Ontario to expand COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all adults three months out from their second dose