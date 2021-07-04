Ontario is reporting just over 200 new COVID-19 cases and another nine deaths related to the disease.

The 213 new infections mark a slight increase from the 209 cases reported on Saturday and the 200 cases on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases continues to drop and now stands at about 228, down significantly from 278 the previous week.

This is also the eighth day in which the daily case count has been below 300.

The province’s positivity rate has increased to about 1.3 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health. Just under 19,000 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24-hour period.

According to the province’s daily epidemiology report, the regions of Waterloo and Toronto logged the highest number of new infections, with 49 and 42 cases respectively.

Other public health units with 10 or more new infections include Grey Bruce (25), Peel Region (17), Halton Region (12) and Hamilton (10).

As of Sunday, there are 235 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario intensive care units (ICUs). One hundred and fifty nine of those patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Officials identified another 14 cases of the Delta variant in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in Ontario to 2,041.

An additional 32 cases of the Alpha variant were also identified in lab-positive COVID-19 tests.

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 545,803, including 9,214 deaths and 534,558 recoveries.

The province administered just over 196,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24-hour period.

More than 15.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered to Ontario residents thus far.

According to officials, 5,554,647 people have received both doses of a vaccine and are considered immunized.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.