

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario health officials have found 23 new COVID-19 infections in the province, up from 13 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total including recoveries to 212.

The number of people who are under investigation has more than doubled to 3,379. Doctors said yesterday that Ontario’s testing capacity would soon reach 5,000 per day.

The new cases are located all across the province, from a woman in her 50s in Algoma who recently returned from the United States, to a man in his 60s in Chatham-Kent who recently returned from the Caribbean.

Three of the new cases originated in Toronto, including a man in his 30s who recently returned from Brazil, a woman in her 50s who recently returned from the United States and had contact with a previously confirmed case, and a man in his 50s who recently travelled to Japan, the UK and Germany.

Four of the cases are from Halton Region, one is from Waterloo, two are from Peel, one is York Region, two are from Hamilton and one is from Ottawa.

There is also one case from Brant County, one case from Simcoe-Muskoka, another case from Grey-Bruce public health unit, one from London-Middlesex and three were no information was disclosed at all.

All but seven cases were attributed to recent travel abroad, with two of the remaining cases attributed to close contact with a previous case and five cases still under investigation.

Every single patient disclosed on Wednesday was ordered into self-isolation.

The disclosure comes as Quebec reported its first COVID-19-related fatality, and Ontario’s Telehealth phone line began to suffer technical problems.