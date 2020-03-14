

Ontario officials reported 24 new COVID-19 cases in the province in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial total including recoveries to 103.

The province now has 98 active cases of novel coronavirus infection, up from 74 on Friday morning, while recovered cases remain at five.

The new cases include nine in Toronto, one in Peel, three in Durham Region, two in Waterloo Region, one in Halton Region, one in London-Middlesex, one in Cobourg, one in Huron-Perth, one in Hamilton and two in Ottawa.

Travel to United States is cited as the cause of two of the new infections, while travel to “Asia” is cited for two others.

One patient, a woman in her 60s, recently returned from a trip to Spain and Portugal.

Another, a woman in her 70s, reported to Lakeridge Health Oshawa after travel “in multiple locations including Egypt.”

The cause of transmission for the sixteen other cases is still under investigation.

On Saturday afternoon, provincial health officials confirmed two more cases of the virus. Both are travel-related

All the new patients are now in self-isolation.

A further 939 people are under investigation for possible infection.

Ontario has now seen three straight days of double-digit case growth, likely prompting the extraordinary measures announced in the last several days, including the closure of all public schools for two weeks and the cancellation of all gatherings of more than 250 people.

On Saturday, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health also ordered long-term care homes to restrict vists to essential visitors only, in a bid to prevent outbreaks amongst the vulnerable residents inside.

