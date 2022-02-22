Ontario is reporting 24 new COVID-19 deaths detected over the past two days, as the rate of decline in hospitalized coronavirus patients began to slow.

The Ministry of Health said 15 additional deaths were detected on Monday and nine on Tuesday.

There have been 168 net new deaths reported in the past week and 1,376 in the past 30 days.

Five of the 24 reported deaths involved residents of the long-term care system.

A total of 12,288 deaths have been reported in Ontario since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of patients admitted to hospital continued to fall, but by a much smaller number than what has been observed in the past several weeks.

There were 1,038 total patients admitted testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from 1,056 on Sunday and 1,403 one week ago.

Of those, 319 were in intensive care and 202 were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

The number of critical care patients has fallen from 364 one week ago and 604 one month ago.

Of the 2,617 cases confirmed through PCR testing over the past 48 hours, 385 involved unvaccinated people, 76 involved partially vaccinated people, 1,921 involved people with at least two doses and 235 involved people whose vaccination status was not known.

Access to free PCR testing was limited to a few select groups at the end of 2021, meaning the majority of infections are no longer detected using this test.

Provincial labs processed 15,365 test specimens in the past 24 hours, generating a positivity rate of 6.9 per cent.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.