Ontario reported fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Tuesday, the lowest daily case count since early August.

Provincial health officials logged 269 new infections today, down from 326 on Monday and from 328 a week ago.

Today’s numbers mark the lowest single day tally since Aug. 5 when 213 cases were reported.

Tuesday is also the fourth straight day of daily declines as 492 cases were logged on Friday, 373 on Saturday and 370 on Sunday.

The notable day-over-day drop in infections lowered the seven-day rolling average to 364, compared to 407 a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 142 are unvaccinated, 11 are partially vaccinated, 93 are fully vaccinated and 23 have an unknown vaccination status.

So far, more than 87 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 83 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Children under 12 years old are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,852.

The Ministry of Health says there are 233 people with the virus in hospitals across the province and 138 in intensive care units.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.