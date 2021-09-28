Ontario reported 280 new COVID-19 cases detected in public school staff and students over the weekend, slightly less than what was found over last weekend, suggesting case growth in the school system is no longer accelerating.

The Ministry of Education says that between Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon, 257 cases of COVID-19 were detected in students and another 18 were found in staff.

The associations of five other cases were not released.

Last Tuesday, the ministry said 293 cases were found across the province’s schools.

There are now 1,564 known active cases of COVID-19 associated with schools, representing 30 per cent of all active novel coronavirus infections throughout the province.

One school, in Courtice, Ont. remains closed.

There are active cases at 808 of the province’s 4,844 publicly-funded schools.

Across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, CP24 found school boards reporting 700 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, 11 fewer than what was reported on Monday.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says there are 143 open contact tracing investigations underway in schools in the city.

Eleven outbreaks have been declared but no schools are closed.

The Toronto District School Board says they are aware of 154 active cases among students and staff, while the Toronto Catholic District Board says there are 59 student cases and six cases among staff members across 48 different schools.

Across the region, CP24 found that at least 291 classrooms have been dismissed to learn online due to exposures.