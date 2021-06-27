Ontario reported 287 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 12 new deaths, as the province’s burden of known active cases hit its lowest point since last September.

Ontario reported 346 new cases on Saturday and 256 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 286, down slightly from 291 yesterday.

There were 2,625 known active cases of novel coronavirus infection in the province on Sunday, down from 3,673 one week ago and a peak of 42,941 on April 20, 2021.

The last time the burden of infection in Ontario was this small was Sept. 17, 2020.

At least 9,126 people have died of COVID-19 in the province since March 2020.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 42 new cases, Peel reported 26 new cases, York reported 12 new cases and Durham Region reported 14 new cases.

Halton reported seven new cases and Hamilton reported ten.

Provincial labs processed 18,524 test specimens in the past 24 hours, generating a positivity rate of at least 1.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health says there are 289 people in intensive care in provincial hospitals due to COVID-19, with 191 breathing with the help of a ventilator.

One week ago, there were 333 people with COVID-19 in intensive care.

Public Health Ontario says it detected another 217 examples of the Delta B.1.617 coronavirus variant in the past 24 hours, its highest daily increase to date, with a total of 1,343 cases now confirmed through whole genomic sequencing.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Table now says Delta makes up 68 per cent of new cases detected in the province.

On Saturday, the province said more than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, 175,500 of which were second doses.

Ontario has now administered more than 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 4.16 million people have received two doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.