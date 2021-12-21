Ontario is reporting more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths on Tuesday as hospitalizations continue to rise.

Provincial health officials logged 3,453 new infections today, down from 3,784 a day ago but up from 1,429 a week ago.

Over the past few weeks, cases have been rising steadily across the province with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Ontario recorded 4,177 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 3,301 on Saturday and 3,124 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average hit 3,153 today, a notable rise from 1,400 a week ago, and a high not seen since May 8 when the average was 3,193.

Among the latest cases, 673 of today’s cases are unvaccinated individuals, 132 are partially vaccinated, 148 have an unknown vaccination status and 2,500 are fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated individuals, who represent about 18 per cent of Ontario’s population, account for 19 per cent of today’s cases.

Yesterday, the province administered over 206,000 vaccines as people are scrambling to get third doses amid the holidays. A total of more than 2.1 million third doses have been administered so far in Ontario.

Infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital Dr. Isaac Bogoch says it could take about seven days for a third dose to provide any protective benefits, but cautioned that vaccinated individuals can still get the virus.

“Even with that third dose, of course you can still get COVID. We've seen multiple cases of people with three doses that still had COVID. So remember that the vaccines are excellent, but they're not perfect,” he told CP24 Tuesday morning

“The predicted effectiveness of the three dose series is about 70 per cent in reducing the probability of symptomatic infection. So that's not nothing, that's actually pretty impressive. But again, that's only early data, that data might change,” he added.

To date, about 86 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 81 per cent have received two doses.

The province reported another 11 more virus-related deaths today and removed one death from the cumulative total, raising the death toll to 10,123.

Ontario labs processed more than 49,200 tests yesterday, producing a positivity rate of 9.9 per cent, a significant rise from 6.6 per cent a week ago. Today’s positivity rate is the highest observed since late April.

There are currently 412 people with the virus in Ontario hospitals and 165 of them are in intensive care units.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.