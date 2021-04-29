Ontario reported more than 3,800 new coronavirus cases and 41 more deaths on Thursday, as one epidemiologist says the province is showing “early signs of improvement” amid the third wave of the pandemic.

Provincial health officials logged 3,871 new COVID-19 cases today, up from 3,480 infections recorded on Wednesday.

The province reported 3,265 new cases on Tuesday, 3,510 on Monday and 3,947 on Sunday.

Ontario’s seven-day rolling average now stands at 3,810, down from 4,176 a week ago.

Ontario labs processed nearly 57,000 in the past 24 hours, up from 50,194 tests the previous day.

The province’s positivity rate now stands at 7.6 per cent, up from 7.2 per cent on Wednesday.

Although today’s numbers are up compared from a day ago, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the numbers are heading in the right direction.

“There are early signs of improvement. It's fantastic to see. We're seeing those early signs of improvement in much of the province. That's just a reflection of the public health measures starting to take effect with the lag time that we expect,” Bogoch said during Mississauga’s COVID-19 press conference Thursday morning.

Bogoch, however, cautioned that there still is a long road to recovery.

“We are not even close to being out of the woods yet. You don't have to look too far to see how stretched our hospital is. And while there certainly are small arrows pointing in the right direction. We have a long, long way to go,” he said.

A total of 2,248 people were hospitalized across the province due to the virus in the past 24 hours, down from 2,281 a day ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of those hospitalized, 884 are in intensive care units and 620 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.