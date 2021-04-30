For the sixth consecutive day, Ontario is reporting fewer than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases today, further indication that the number of new infections each day appears to be plateauing in the province.

Provincial health officials are reporting 3,887 new cases today, up slightly from the 3,871 reported on Thursday but down from the 4,505 confirmed one week ago.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections is now 3,722, down from 4,132 last Friday.

With 53,074 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the provincewide positivity rate is 7.4 per cent today, down from 8.8 per cent last week.

Another 21 virus-related deaths were confirmed over the past 24 hours.

The number of active, lab-confirmed cases in Ontario now stands at 38,062, down from 41,735 last week.

Despite some positive signs that case growth has slowed, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases expert and member of Ontario's vaccine distribution task force, said Ontario is still nowhere near where it needs to be.

"In most regions, the numbers are headed in a downward trajectory. It's hard to argue that that's not a good sign, because it is. But we are still very far from where we need to be," he told CP24 on Friday.

"The hospital system is still overwhelmed. We know that hospitalizations and ICU stays are a lagging indictor, meaning it takes a couple of weeks before we start to see improvements in that after case counts start to decline."

Hospitalizations are down week-over week but the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care remains alarmingly high. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health today, there are 2,201 people infected with COVID-19 receiving treatment at Ontario hospitals and 883 in the ICU, down from 884 on Thursday but up from 818 last week.

Of the new cases reported today, 1,331 are in Toronto, 871 are in Peel Region, 267 are in York Region, 208 are in Durham and 204 are in Hamilton.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.