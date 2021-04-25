For the third time over the past week, Ontario is reporting a daily COVID-19 case count below 4,000, provincial health officials say.

Ontario logged 3,947 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus today, down from 4,094 on Saturday and 4,505 on Friday.

The rolling seven-day average is now 4,017, down from 4,341 one week ago.

With 46,694 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the provincewide positivity rate now stands at 8.7 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health. That is down from 9.2 per cent at this time last week.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the province actually declined week-over-week, from 41,588 last Sunday to 41,157 today.

Although daily case counts appear to have plateaued in the province in recent days, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) continues to climb.

According to the province, there are currently 851 COVID-19 patients in Ontario ICUs, up from 741 last Sunday.

The number of patients with COVID-19 at Ontario hospitals is 2,126, the Ministry of Health says. It should be noted that hospitalization numbers on the weekends are often lower than the actual total due to reporting issues.

Another 24 virus-related deaths were confirmed over the past 24 hours, including one new death involving a person under the age of 19. The average number of virus-related deaths each day in Ontario is now 28, up from 24 last Sunday.

Of the new cases reported today, 1,136 are in Toronto, 901 are in Peel, 406 are in York Region, 209 are in Ottawa and 207 are in Durham Region.

"The case counts continue to be very disconcerting, very disturbing, and indeed things that lag behind the case counts themselves, like hospitalizations and ICU admissions, these are things that probably will continue to be troublesome and very disturbing for some time to come," Mayor John Tory said Sunday.

A provincewide stay-at-home order remains in effect as Ontario continues to try to roll out vaccines to as many people as possible.

"We have a lot of encouraging signs that people are getting vaccinated and we just need the supply of the vaccine to kind of catch up with the demand," Tory said.

Tory said the city is currently focusing on 13 high priority postal codes for mobile and pop-up vaccination clinics but he said they hope to distribute more vaccine doses to other hot spot postal codes in the coming weeks once more supply comes in from the federal government at the beginning of next month.

The province administered 99,535 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Saturday and as of 8 p.m. yesterday, a total of 4,626,903 doses have been administered in the province.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.