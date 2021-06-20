Ontario's daily COVID-19 case count continues to hover between 300 and 400 new infections each day, with 318 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours.

Today's total is down slightly from the 355 cases reported on Saturday and the 345 infections logged on Friday.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections is now 359, down from 514 last week.

With 21,063 tests processed yesterday, the provincewide positivity rate is 1.7 per cent, up slightly from 1.4 per cent on Saturday but down from 2.6 last Sunday.

Another 12 virus-related deaths were confirmed in Ontario today, bringing the province's COVID-19 death toll to 9.019.

The total number of COVID-19 infections confirmed by provincial labs since the start of the pandemic is now 542,198, including 529,506 recoveries.

With 504 more recovered cases today, Ontario's active COVID-19 caseload is now 3,673, down from 5,442 seven days ago.

According to the province, 333 COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care at Ontario hospitals. Data released by the Ministry of Health today suggests that the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is actually fewer than the number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care, a discrepancy which may be partially explained by a lack of reporting from some hospitals that submit information to the central reporting system.

Of the new cases reported today, 51 are in Waterloo, 49 are in Peel Region, 45 are in Toronto, 26 are in Ottawa, and 20 are in Hamilton.

Another 20 cases involving the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, were confirmed by provincial labs today.

The province hopes its accelerated vaccination campaign will help mitigate the impact of the more transmissible Delta variant, which is expected to become the dominant strain in Ontario.

Starting tomorrow, everyone in the province who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine prior to May 9 will be eligible to book their second dose. On Wednesday, residents of 10 Delta hot spots, including Toronto, who received their first shot prior to May 30 will be able to book their second.

The province says 12,551,150 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario to date.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.