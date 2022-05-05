Ontario reported 32 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations saw a day-over-day drop on Thursday.

Health officials say all of the fatalities occurred in the last 30 days and 10 of those deaths were long-term care home residents.

Yesterday the province confirmed 31 additional COVID-19 deaths from the last month, the highest number of fatalities observed since early April.

The province has reported a total of 129 virus-related fatalities in the past seven days and 449 deaths in the past month.

Since March 2020, Ontario has confirmed a total of 12,921 virus-related deaths.

There are currently 1,676 patients with the coronavirus in Ontario hospitals, down from 1,698 on Wednesday but up from 1,661 a week ago.

Officials say 205 of hospital patients are in intensive care, compared to 202 this time a week ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, 43 per cent of hospitalized patients were admitted for COVID-19-related reasons, while 57 per cent were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.

Officials say more than 17,900 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 13 per cent, down from 14.5 per cent a week ago.

Ontario confirmed 2,700 more coronavirus cases today but health officials warn daily case counts are an underestimate due to limitations on PCR testing.

“There's tons of COVID still going around,” Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region’s Medical Officer of Health, told CP24. “Most people are vaccinated, many people have had COVID but that still means there's enough going around for the people who are not vaccinated or who are particularly vulnerable or who are, you know, more than three to five months from their last dose, particularly older people. They're still vulnerable which means we really need to be watching out for those folks.”

Among the latest cases, 1,767 of the individuals have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 451 have received two doses, 283 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 199 have an unknown vaccination status.

Yesterday the province administered over 29,900 vaccine doses.

To date, 90 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses and 52 per cent have received three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.