Ontario is reporting more than 300 new COVID-19 cases today as the daily case count rises slightly week-over-week.

Provincial health officials logged 321 new infections today, up from 269 on Tuesday and 304 last Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the province now stands at 366, down from 407 last week.

Of the cases reported today, 118, or 37 per cent, are in people who are fully vaccinated with both doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say 158, or 48 per cent, are unvaccinated, 12 are partially vaccinated, and 33 cases involve people with an unknown vaccination status.

With 30,776 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials say the provincewide positivity rate is 1.4 per cent, up marginally from 1.3 per cent last week.

Ontario's known, active caseload is now 2,978, declining from 3,435 last Wednesday.

There were 66 new cases reported in Toronto today, 33 in York Region, 27 in Ottawa, 27 in Sudbury, and 16 in Peel Region

Another 10 virus-related deaths were added to Ontario's death toll today, including one that occurred more than a month ago, the Ministry of Health says.

There are currently 138 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including at least nine patients from Saskatchewan. That is down from 159 ICU patients one week ago. The province says 16 of the 138 patients in the ICU have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

About 88 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent have received two shots.

On Tuesday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province is still working on a plan to roll out the vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 ahead of Health Canada's approval.

"We will be ready to go as soon as this has been approved by Health Canada. We have already been in touch with the chief medical officers of health in the 34 Ontario regions. We have their plans," she said during Question Period on Tuesday.

"The plans differ according to the various units, depending on what’s available, but we are reviewing their plans right now and making sure that in all 34 of those regions, they will be ready to go as soon as the vaccine is approved."

At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford told reporters that he understands there is some hesitancy parents may have when it comes vaccinating younger children.

"I'm going to leave that up to the parent when it comes to five to 11-year-olds. Do we want to get them vaccinated? Yes. But there are some parents that are vaccinated, they are a little hesitant at the age of five or six. I get it," Ford said.

But Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital, said he expects the vast majority of health-care providers will recommend parents vaccinate children in this age group.

"If you ask the question should kids age 5 to 11 get vaccinated, you are going to hear a resounding yes. We have to acknowledge that kids can get this infection, kids can transmit this infection to close contacts, including vulnerable family members, kids can certainly get sick from this infection and land themselves in hospital," he told CP24 on Wednesday morning.

"We also have to think about community level protection as well and by vaccinating a greater segment of the population, we just do more to protect the general community and reduce the burden of COVID-19 and how it will impact us. It will create safer schools, safter indoor spaces. There are lots of good reasons to do this."

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.