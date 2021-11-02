Ontario reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Tuesday as the province is set to announce this week its plan for administering booster shots of vaccines to combat the virus.

The province logged 331 new infections today, down from 422 yesterday but up from 269 a week ago.

On this day a year ago, the province reported 948 new cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections now stands at 371, compared to 362 on Monday and 364 a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 156 are unvaccinated, 14 are partially vaccinated, 136 are fully vaccinated and 25 have an unknown vaccination status.

So far, 88 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Children under 12 years old are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

Another 383 people recovered from the virus yesterday, resulting in 3,100 active cases across the province.

The latest deaths occurred in the last month, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ontario’s virus-related death toll hit 9,881 today.

Provincial labs processed 20,148 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 1.5 per cent, unchanged from a week ago, the ministry says.

In the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto logged 42 new cases, while 36 were reported in Peel Region, 44 in York, 19 in Halton and two in Durham.

Elsewhere in Ontario, 23 new cases were logged in Ottawa, 22 in Simcoe Muskoka and 21 in Hamilton.

There are 230 people with the virus in hospitals across the province and 136 in intensive care units, the ministry says.

Of those in ICUs, 84 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 122 of the ICU patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 14 are fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been over 600,700 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 587,727 recoveries since Jan. 2020.

The latest numbers come ahead of the expected release of Ontario’s plans to administer booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.

Last week, Elliott said that the province would release its plan this week on administering third doses to eligible Ontarians.

Next week we intend to release our plan that will provide information to all Ontarians on when they can expect to receive a third dose of the #COVID19 vaccine. https://t.co/NUWTjOg8cA — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 29, 2021

Elliott made the remarks on Twitter after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization expanded eligibility guidelines for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada.

The government has not yet said what date it will release its updated vaccination plan.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.