Ontario detected 338 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and reported 19 new deaths from the virus, ending a three day trend of increases.

Ontario saw 323 cases on Saturday, 326 on Sunday, 404 on Monday and 446 on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s cases bring Ontario’s total to 3,924 active cases, 22,811 fully-recovered patients and 2,312 centrally-reported deaths, for a total of 29,047 cases since the outbreak reached Ontario in late January.

Of the 2,312 deaths, 10 occurred in people aged 20-39, 92 have occurred in people aged 40-59, 612 have occurred in people aged 60-79 and 1,598 occurred in people aged 80 or older.

There are 255 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in retirement long-term care homes across the province, which have so far been tied to more than two-thirds of all deaths in Ontario.

Provincial labs processed 17,537 specimens in the last 24 hours, up about 2,000 from Tuesday, and there were 11,636 other specimens waiting processing.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell by 10 patients to 791.

Of those, 127 were in intensive care units across the province, up two from yesterday.

Ninety-two patients were breathing with the help of a ventilator, up five from yesterday.