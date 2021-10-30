Ontario reported more than 350 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Saturday.

Provincial health officials logged 356 new coronavirus infections, down from 419 yesterday and from 373 a week ago.

Earlier this week the province reported 269 new cases on Tuesday, 321 on Wednesday and 409 on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 353, down from 389 a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 195 individuals are unvaccinated, 13 are partially vaccinated, 126 are fully vaccinated and 22 have an unknown vaccination status.

So far, 88 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Children under 12 years old are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

The province's virus-related death toll hit 9,869 today.

Ontario labs processed over 26,700 tests yesterday, producing a positivity rate of 1.4 per cent, a slight decrease from 1.5 per cent a week ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are 213 people with the virus in hospitals across the province and 132 in intensive care units, the ministry says.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.