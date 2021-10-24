Ontario is reporting fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases today and one additional virus-related death.

Ontario health officials logged 370 new COVID-19 infections today, down from 373 on Saturday and 443 one week ago.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases has now dropped to 379, down from 465 last Sunday.

Of the new cases confirmed today, officials say 123, or 33 per cent, involve people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

About 87.9 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 83.8 per cent have received two doses.

Forty-seven new cases were reported in Toronto today, 42 were reported in Peel Region, and 31 were logged in York Region.

With 25,328 tests processed over the past 24 hours, Ontario is reporting a positivity rate of 1.2 per cent, down from 1.4 per cent seven days ago.

According to the province, there are 137 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in intensive care, down from 164 one week ago.

There are now 3,258 known, active COVID-19 infections in the province, down from 3,898 last Sunday.

The continued decline in Ontario's active COVID-19 caseload comes as the province prepares to further lift capacity restrictions in venues where vaccination is required.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, gyms and restaurants will be able to return to full capacity.

The province announced last week that it will be taking a "gradual approach" to easing remaining public health restrictions over the next six months provided public health indicators continue to head in the right direction.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.