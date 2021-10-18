Ontario is reporting just under 400 new COVID-19 cases today as the number of active infections in the province continues to decline.

Provincial health officials logged 373 new COVID-19 cases today, down from 443 on Sunday and 458 one week ago.

The province says 108 cases involve people who are fully vaccinated, representing about 29 per cent of all infections reported today.

About 83 per cent of Ontarians who are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are fully immunized.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections has dropped to 416 today, down from 530 last Monday.

Ontario’s known, active caseload has now dipped to 3,846, down from 4,491 one week ago.

Two more virus-related deaths were confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 9,815.

With 20,432 tests completed over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health is reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 1.8 per cent today.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 71 are in Peel Region, 62 are in Toronto, and 36 are in Ottawa.

Intensive care admissions have slowly begun to creep up again, with 168 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario ICUs, up from 155 one week ago.

On Monday, a memo from the Ontario Critical Care COVID-19 Command Centre indicated that the province will be accepting six critically ill COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan over the next 72 hours.

Premier Doug Ford has promised to provide more details this week about a plan to lift capacity limits at businesses where vaccination is required, including restaurants.

Last week, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health indicated that he would support this move but wanted to see what impact the thanksgiving weekend had on the province’s case numbers.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.