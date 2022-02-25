Ontario reported 39 net new deaths on Friday, as total hospitalizations in the province hit their lowest point of 2022.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene says five of the deaths occurred on Wednesday, another five occurred on Tuesday and 25 others occurred in the 26 days prior to that.

Four other deaths were reported today but occurred more than 28 days ago.

The province has reported 149 deaths in the past seven days and 1,226 deaths in the past 30 days.

Six of Friday’s reported deaths involved residents of the long-term care system.

Yesterday, Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore said his office and stakeholders were considering an end to mask requirements in all indoor public settings, including schools.

He suggested a decision could be announced in “the coming weeks.”

UHN infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 he thought the indoor masking requirement was worth keeping perhaps longer than that.

I think masks should be last one to be lifted. I think it’s still very reasonable to keep them for the time being, not just in schools but also in the general public,” he said, citing the end to many other COVID-19 restrictions in the past few weeks, the rise of the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, and the fact that it is still winter. “And I think we should keep them for a while longer, until we really do see a really significant reduction in COVID-19 in the community.”

Using wastewater analysis since universal access to reported COVID-19 testing is no longer available, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says the prevalence of coronavirus is back on the rise in the province since approximately Feb. 14, with slight increases reported in all areas except southwestern Ontario and the north.

The Ministry of Health says there were 1,003 patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, down from 1,066 yesterday and 1,191 one week ago.

The number of patients admitted to ICU was 297, down from 302 yesterday and 329 one week ago.

It’s the lowest overall hospital burden seen in the province since Dec. 30, 2021 when 965 patients were hospitalized.

Provincial labs processed 21,550 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of 9.8 per cent.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.