

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has confirmed another 21 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number so far to 274.

The Ministry of Health has also confirmed another 401 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours.

That number represents the lowest single day increase since April 7 when 379 new cases were reported.

Hospitalizations, however, continue to slowly tick upwards.

The latest data, which is only accurate as of 4 p.m. on Saturday, indicates that there were 47 more people hospitalized with the virus than one day prior, pushing the total to 738 Ontario-wide.

Of those patients, 261 are in intensive care units (up four from one day prior) and of those most seriously ill patients 196 of them are on ventilators (down 19 from one day prior).

Encouragingly, it does appear that the province is beginning to ramp up testing after an exasperated Premier Doug Ford told reporters last week that his patience had “run thin” with a rate of testing that had left Ontario last among Canadian provinces on a per capita basis.

This latest data indicates that the province conducted 6,844 tests over the last 24 hours, which is nearly double the 3,648 tests completed over the previous 24-hour period.

The backlog in test results waiting to be processed also rose only rose about 7 per cent from one day prior after double digit increases in recent days. It now stands at 1,619.

The province has previously said that it intends to raise its output to about 8,000 daily tests by April 15, 12,500 daily tests by April 22 and 16,000 daily tests by May 6.

“We have the assessment sites ready, we have the testing capabilities right now, and we have the reagent. So there are no more excuses. We need to get it done, bottom line,” Ford said last week.

There are now 7,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, including recoveries and deaths.