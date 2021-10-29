Ontario reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths today as the seven-day rolling average continued to drop.

Provincial health officials logged 419 new infections on Friday, up from 409 yesterday but down from 492 a week ago.

Earlier this week, Ontario reported 326 cases on Monday, 269 on Tuesday and 321 on Wednesday.

Among the latest cases, 231 individuals are unvaccinated, 24 are partially vaccinated, 140 are fully vaccinated and 24 have an unknown vaccination status.

Fully vaccinated individuals account for 33 per cent of today’s cases.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says a strategy for administering third doses is expected to be released soon as breakthrough infections among vaccinated people rise.

“We know that, sadly, breakthrough infections, infections including breakthrough infections, can actually be severe and there are risk factors for severe COVID-19 infection, including people on the older end of the spectrum and people who have underlying medical conditions,” Bogoch told CP24 on Friday

“Now we have to do everything we can to prevent people from getting COVID-19 and of course that means rolling out third doses…I think we're going to start to see third dose strategies roll out,” he added.

So far, 88 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Children under 12 years old are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

The seven-day rolling average continued to drop today hitting 355, down from 406 a week ago.

Another 399 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, resulting in 3,308 active cases across the province.

The province’s virus related death toll remains unchanged at 9,865.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.