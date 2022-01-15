Ontario reported 43 new COVID-19-related deaths as the province hit another record of hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant.

The Ministry of Health says there are 3,957 patients in hospitals across the province with the virus, breaking yesterday’s pandemic-high of 3,814 and up from 2,594 hospitalizations a week ago.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 53 per cent were admitted to hospital for the coronavirus, while 47 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for the virus.

Among the hospitalizations, 558 patients are in intensive care, up from 385 a week ago, and 319 of ICU patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Elliott says 78 per cent of ICU patients were admitted for COVID-19, while 22 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for the virus.

78% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 22% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.



Some ICU-related data is currently unavailable. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 15, 2022

The province says 42 of the new deaths reported today occurred in the past month and one occurred more than a month ago. The virus-related death toll stands at 10,565.

There are currently 417 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes across the province, up from 342 a week ago.

Provincial labs processed more than 56,300 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 24.8 per cent, according to the ministry.

The positivity rate appears to be declining slowly over the past week as it was 30.6 per cent seven days ago.

Ontario logged 10,732 new COVID-19 cases today, but officials say that is an underestimate due to limited testing capacity.

Among the latest cases, 8,223 of the individuals are fully vaccinated, 1,539 are unvaccinated, 417 are partially vaccinated and 553 have an unknown vaccination status.

Meanwhile, another 22,870 people recovered from the virus yesterday.

To date, at least 88 per cent of eligible Ontarians five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses and 38 per cent have received three doses.

Since the pandemic began two years ago, there have been 937,636 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 827,756 recoveries.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.