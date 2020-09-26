Ontario is reporting 435 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a slight increase from a day earlier.

“Locally, there are 131 new cases in Toronto with 110 in Peel and 45 in Ottawa. 64% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted today.

Elliott said more than 43,000 tests were processed by provincial labs within the last 24 hours.

On Friday, the province reported 409 new cases of the virus, the exact same amount of new cases reported on Thursday.

