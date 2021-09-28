Ontario reported fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Tuesday as case counts continue to gradually decline.

Provincial health officials logged 466 new infections today, a notable drop from 613 on Monday and 574 a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 277 are unvaccinated, 27 are partially vaccinated, 119 are fully vaccinated and 43 have an unknown vaccination status.

About 30 per cent of all Ontarians are unvaccinated, including children under 12 years old who are not yet eligible for a vaccine in the province.

Ontario logged 653 new cases on Sunday, 640 on Saturday and 727 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 606, down from 710 a week ago.

Of the 11 deaths reported today, nine occurred within the last month and two occurred more than a month ago.

The deaths were logged late due to data cleaning, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,715.

Another 819 people recovered from the virus yesterday, resulting in 5,262 active cases across the province.

Ontario labs processed 23,785 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent, down from 2.4 per cent a week ago, according to the ministry.

Of the latest cases, 87 are among children between zero and 11 years old, 52 are among individuals between 12 and 19 years old, 163 are between 20 and 39 years old, 115 are between 40 and 59 years old, 38 are between 60 and 79 years old and 11 are 80 years and older.

Today, Ontario also reported 280 new COVID-19 cases out of the 4,844 public schools across the province.

In the Greater Toronto Area, 138 new cases were logged in Toronto, 39 in Peel Region, 21 in York Region, 19 in Durham and 18 in Halton.

Elsewhere in Southern Ontario, Ottawa reported 31 new cases, while 31 were logged in Windsor-Essex and 25 in Hamilton.

The ministry says there are 315 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals and 180 are in intensive care units.

Of those in ICUs, Health Minister Christine Elliott says 172 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and eight are fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been 585,007 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 570,030 recoveries since Jan. 2020.

So far, nearly 86 per cent of Ontarians 12 years and older have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 80 per cent have had two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

The latest numbers come as Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is set to release new projections today on “best and worst case scenarios.”

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.