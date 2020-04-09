

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario public health officials reported 483 new COVID-19 infections and 26 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the provincial total including recovered patients to 5,759.

Ontario has now confirmed 200 deaths due to COVID-19, along with 2,305 recovered patients.

It’s the single highest daily death count reported in the province since the outbreak began.

So far, 121 of the deaths involved people age 80 or above, while only one involved someone aged 20 to 39.

Thirteen people aged 40 to 59 have died of the virus, while 65 people aged 60 to 79 have succumbed due to infection.

Thursday’s increase is lower than Wednesday’s record increase of 550 cases and Tuesday’s which included 379 new infections.

Nearly half of all deaths in the province are attributed to outbreaks of the virus in 69 long-term care homes and 15 hospitals.

There were 632 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, with 264 of those in intensive care.

Two-hundred and sixty-four patients were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

More than 600 healthcare workers have contracted the virus since the outbreak reached Ontario in late January.

It appears Ontario’s network of laboratories are going to need more time to heed Premier Ford’s call to massively ramp up testing.

The labs turned around results for 4,091 people, with a further 1,208 under investigation, a far cry from the stated lab capacity of 13,000 results per day.

However, the Ministry of Health did announce widened testing criteria on Thursday morning, which will hopefully allow more tests to be conducted.