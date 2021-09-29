Ontario reported fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for a second day in a row and eight more deaths on Wednesday.

Provincial health officials logged 495 new infections today, up slightly from 466 on Tuesday and 463 a week ago.

Of the latest cases, 302 of the individuals are unvaccinated, 36 are partially vaccinated, 115 are fully vaccinated and 42 have an unknown vaccination status.

Ontario reported 613 new cases on Monday, 653 on Sunday and 640 on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 610, compared to 692 a week ago.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,723.

Provincial labs processed more than 36,400 tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.7 per cent, relatively unchanged from a week ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.