

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario health officials reported 50 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Friday, raising the province's total including deaths and recoveries to 308.

It's the single largest increase in confirmed novel coronavirus infections in Ontario since the outbreak began.

Ontario now has 301 active cases of novel coronavirus infection, two deaths and five clinically-determined recoveries.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 44 new cases. Close to 5,500 other people remain under investigation for possible infection.

The Friday count includes four elderly residents of a long-term care home in Oshawa, as well as two other patients who have been hospitalized.

One is a man in his 70s in Waterloo; the other is a woman in her 50s in Durham Region, who is being treated as a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

Twenty-two other patients were discharged into self-isolation.

Travel to places including the United States, the Caribbean, undisclosed cruise routes and Europe was attributed to nine of the cases, while the causes of eight other cases were attributed to close contact with a previously confirmed patient.

The cause of the remaining 33 infections was still under investigation, but there is considerable evidence available in the GTA of community spread of the virus, culminating with the death of a 51-year-old Milton man on Wednesday who had no recent travel history and no ties to any previously confirmed cases.

All identifying information for 26 of the 50 new cases was not disclosed.

The new cases include two in Toronto, three in Peterborough, six in Durham Region, two in Hamilton, four in Waterloo, one in Hastings – Prince Edward County, three in Ottawa, two in Peel Region and one in York Region.

The spectre of community spread of the virus prompted Ontario health officials to issue new orders to all healthcare workers in the GTA on Wednesday, saying that a recent travel history abroad will no longer be a criteria needed to receive a COVID-19 test.

“This shift in testing criteria reflects the fact that there is now evidence of community spread within the Toronto Region, and that travel history is increasingly becoming irrelevant as a criteria for testing,” the guidance document obtained by CTV News Toronto states. “There is concern also that there is significant risk in persisting with a travel based approach, as cases will be missed and potential exposures may occur.”

Testing centres have now been told to focus on those at greatest risk of infection due to their jobs (healthcare workers and emergency first responders), vulnerable populations in prisons, homeless shelters and retirement homes and those identified by Toronto Public Health to be part of “active cluster outbreaks.”

“Everyone else, even those with mild symptoms who have returned from travel, do not need testing, unless they get sick enough to go to an Emergency Department,” the orders read.