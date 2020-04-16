

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The province is reporting 514 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths.

The number of deaths is down from the record 51 confirmed on Wednesday and the then record 43 reported on Tuesday but still represents the third highest single-day increase so far.

Of the 423 deaths attributed to the virus to date, more than a third of them have occurred in residents and patients at long-term care homes (162). That number is up 18 from one day prior, suggesting that about half of the deaths confirmed over the last 24 hours occurred in long-term care homes.

There have now been 933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and patients of long-term care homes and 530 among staff. There have also been 104 individual outbreaks reported at long-term care homes.

Ontario’s oldest residents, in general, also continue to make up the vast majority of fatalities. Over the last 24 hours another 19 deaths were reported in people over the age of 80, bringing the total so far to 266 (about 62 per cent of all fatalities)

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 province wide is now 8,961, including deaths and recoveries.

That number is up about 55 per cent from the 5,759 cases that the province was aware of at this time last week.

Other highlights from the data: