Ontario reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the seven-day rolling average topped 700 for the first time since early June.

The province logged 525 new coronavirus cases, a notable decline from 694 yesterday but up from 486 a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 326 are in individuals who are unvaccinated, 43 are partially vaccinated, 65 have an unknown vaccination status and 91 are fully vaccinated.

Today’s numbers represent a dip from the past six days of daily case counts over 650. Ontario reported 740 new cases on Sunday, 835 on Saturday and 781 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average saw a 17 per cent week-over-week increase today and now stands at 702, compared to 600 a week ago.

Today’s average is the highest reported since June 8 when it was 703.

The province logged five more deaths today with three of those fatalities occurring more than two months ago and reported now due to an ongoing investigation into all deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Yesterday, 680 people recovered from the disease resulting in 5,868 active cases across the province.

Ontario labs processed over 19,600 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate to 3.1 per cent, the ministry says.

In the Greater Toronto Area, 120 new cases were logged in Toronto, 60 in Peel Region, 30 in York Region, 19 in Durham and 14 in Halton.

Elsewhere in Southern Ontario, 60 cases were reported in Windsor, 42 in Hamilton and 41 in Niagara.

There are currently 336 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals and 158 of those patients are in intensive care units, compared to 156 a week ago.

Of these ICU patients, 83 are unvaccinated, eight are partially vaccinated, 57 have an unknown vaccination status and 10 are fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been 565,550 lab-confirmed coronavirus infections and 550,179 recoveries since Jan. 2020.

So far, 82 per cent of Ontarians 12 years and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 76 per cent have had two doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.